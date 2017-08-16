Check Out These 15 Hangover Cures From Well-Kown Chefs!

1. “Aspirin, cold Coca Cola, smoke a joint, eat some spicy Szechuan food. Works every time.”

– Anthony Bourdain of CNN’s Parts Unknown

2. “If it’s available, I like to juice apple, beets, and kale, and mix it with Squirt. That’s my go-to drink. I feel the fresh juices of fruits, vegetables, vitamins, and iron are key, but I also think a little sugar and bubbles help, too.”

– Chef Troy Guard of TAG Restaurant Group in Denver, Colorado

3. “After a long night out, a great way to jump start my day is with an iced coffee with three Nuun sports tablets (cola flavor). The coffee gives me a caffeine boost, and the Nuun tablets help replenish electrolytes.”

– Jeff Mahin of M Street Kitchen in Santa Monica, California

4. “It goes from a shot of espresso to a cup of cold brew—and it has to be in this order. You have to take the shot of espresso, you have to finish the glass of cold brew, and then you have to eat an egg sandwich. Then it’s gone. I think it was the amount of caffeine and then the temperature changes that helped me. And then because you’re ingesting so much caffeine, you have to have the sandwich to hold it down. It’s never ever failed me.”

– Chef Alvin Cailan of Eggslut in Los Angeles, California

5. “Mezcal and Bloody Mary mix. Mezcal kind of settles your stomach, but me and most hungover people won’t be able to drink it straight. I go with 50/50 mezcal and Bloody Mary mix, juice of a lime, and enough Tabasco to make my mouth burn.”

– Chef Louis Maldonado of Spoonbar in Healdsburg, California

6. “I swear by shellfish broth with clams, mussels, prawns, maybe a poached egg, and tons of buttered bread to help soak the liquid up.”

– Michael Serpa of SELECT Oyster Bar in Boston, Massachusetts

7. My go-to is the Harvey Wallbanger from Juice Press. It has cold brewed coffee, banana, almond milk, and agave. I need the caffeine when I’m hungover, and it’s not too sweet, easy on the stomach, and the banana really helps.”

– Chef Adam Geringer-Dunn of Greenpoint Fish & Lobster Co. in Brooklyn, New York

8. “I swear by my Green Goodness Juice. It’s essentially a salad in a glass: kale, apples, fennel, cucumber, celery, lemon, and ginger.”

Ingredients:

½ bunch kale

1 Fuji apple

1 cucumber

1 stalk celery, peeled

1 cup parsley

Handful of fennel fronds

1-inch piece of ginger

½ fennel bulb

Juice of 1 lemon

To make:

Push all ingredients through a juicer into a pitcher, add lemon juice at end, and serve in a chilled glass.

– Owner and executive chef Kim Canteenwalla of Andiron Steak & Sea in Las Vegas, Nevada

9. “When I’m trying to beat a hangover, I want hydration and rejuvenation. A Michelada has subtle spices, citrus, and vegetables that refresh the senses without being overly rich or viscous like a Bloody Mary.”

– Chef Braden Wages of Malai Kitchen in Dallas, Texas

10. “Michelada—Michelada does really good things—and an egg sandwich. I think the more calories and a little bit of alcohol you can get is probably my go-to hangover cure.”

– Chef Nick Korbee of Egg Shop in New York, New York

11. “I’m not sure how much of this hangover cure concoction is based on science, but it seems to work for me after a rough night. It has some classic breakfast ingredients (eggs and OJ), but reworked in drink form. The chilies in this recipe are key—that’s what really gets the blood going and wakes you up. I use whole dried Pequin, but you can just as easily use any dried red chili.”

Ingredients:

1 raw egg white

1 ½ ounces fresh squeezed orange juice

1-3 whole dried chilies (depending on how much heat you can take)

1/2 ounce fresh squeezed lime juice

1 1/2 ounce vodka (we prefer Bar Hill Vodka distilled with honey)

Orange wedge

To make:

Add egg white, orange juice, chilies, lime juice, and vodka to a cocktail shaker.

Fill with ice and shake vigorously for 30 seconds.

Strain into an ice-filled high ball and top off with soda water.

Garnish with orange wedge.

– Chef/partner Thomas Kelly of Mexicue Kitchen & Bar in New York, New York

12. “I drink the Daywalker, a non-alcoholic drink made with Mexican Coca-Cola, one shot of espresso, lime juice, and a dash of simple syrup and bitters. It really gets you going after a long night, and the sugar helps with any sort of headache.”

– Chef Erik Niel of Easy Bistro & Bar in Chattanooga, Tennessee

13. “I’m not a coffee drinker, so sweet tea has always been my morning pick-me-up. If I’ve been over-served, I’ve got two ways to get myself back on track: I’ll start with an Airborne or an Emergen-C, which will give my immune system a boost with a ton of vitamin C. Then it’s onto the sweet tea. After a few glasses, the caffeine helps with the headache and the sugar will give me a shot of energy. If I’ve really done myself in, I’ll resort to a Michelada or Red Eye (beer and Bloody Mary). After two of those, I usually have a rebate buzz and it’s naptime: 90 minutes minimum, and two hours maximum.”

– Chef John Ondo of Lana Restaurant and Bar in Charleston, South Carolina

14. “These days, I rely heavily on the power of caffeine, and I know a green smoothie is going to give me the good stuff I need. I buy concentrated cold filtered coffee and I add it to whatever green smoothie I can make. Cocoa powder and mint make the most delicious and soothing combo.”

Ingredients:

1 (or 2) shots cold brewed Icebox Coffee

1 handful spinach

1 scoop hemp hearts

1 scoop cocoa powder

1 frozen banana (get banana super ripe, then peel and freeze)

3 to 4 leaves fresh mint

To make:

Blend and drink.

– Chef Sarah Gavigan of POP Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee

15. “I recommend treating your hangover with a proper elixir: Coors. Not Silver Bullets, mind you, but the real deal.”

– Chef Kevin Sippel of Jockey Hollow Bar & Kitchen in Morristown, New Jersey

h/t theCHIVE