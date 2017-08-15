Kip Moore And Tony Hawk Team Up For ‘Music City Skate Jam’

August 15, 2017 2:44 PM
credit: Whiskey Riff

Kip Moore has teamed up with international skateboarding champion Tony Hawk, announcing “Music City Skate Jam – Presented by Harley Davidson,” set to take place at Music City Walk Of Fame Park in Nashville, TN on 9/10. The goal is to raise funds for “Kip’s Kids Fund” and Hawk’s “Tony Hawk Foundation,” both, who share a vision to benefit and empower youth.

“I think what’s always driven me at my core, throughout my career, was to one day have the capability to make a major impact in inner cities around the country,” said Moore. “I was never a true skater, but always admired the brotherhood of the skating community. Having a chance to team up with a guy like Tony, who’s so respected for all he does, is beyond what I could’ve imagined. I’m super stoked to combine what we do, as we both share similar visions.”

The day will include a skate demo from the legendary Tony Hawk, a performance from new tour mate Jordan Davis, music from Dee Jay Silver and Kip will close out the day with a set of his own.

Get Tickets HERE

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From BUZ'N @ 102.9

Get The App
Vote Your Top Songs!

Listen Live