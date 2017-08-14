JUST ANNOUNCED: Eli Young Band At The Medina Entertainment Center

ELI YOUNG BAND

MEDINA ENTERTAINMENT CENTER FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13TH

Doors: 7:30 PM | Music: 8:30PM | 21+ TICKETS ON-SALE SATURDAY, AUGUST 19TH AT 11AM General Admission Tickets: $28.00 (advance) & $33.00 (day of show) plus applicable fees Tickets available at Medina Entertainment Center Box Office, by calling 763-478-6661 and online at http://www.medinaentertainment.com.

Eli Young Band kicked off summer with brand new music, marking their first single on the Valory music Co. and continuing their evolution with Big Machine Label Group. Their refreshing “Saltwater Gospel” is quickly making waves with airplay at County radio nationwide and across SiriusXM’s The Highway and No Shoes Radio ahead of the add date. With soul-cleansing lyrics and a catchy melodic flow, “Saltwater Gospel” is destined to follow the impressive trajectory of EYB’s previous PLATINUM and MULTI-PLATINUM chart-toppers: “Drunk Last Night,” “Even If It Breaks Your Heart” and “Crazy Girl.” Their last album 10,000 TOWNS ranked #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, landed a coveted Top 5 spot on the Billboard 200 and claimed the top spot on the iTunes Country Albums chart. EYB’s hit singles have been awarded Billboard’s #1 Country Song of the Year and ACM Song of the Year, in addition to garnering EYB numerous nominations from GRAMMY, CMA, CMT, ACA and Teen Choice Awards.