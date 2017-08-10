Watch Brett Eldredge Perform ‘The Long Way’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

By Hayden Wright

Brett Eldredge’s self-titled fourth studio album could very well top the Billboard 200 chart this week, bolstered by the success of singles like “Somethin’ I’m Good At.” The country singer-songwriter appeared on The Tonight Show to perform “The Long Way” from his new record, giving fans a taste of more new music.

Eldredge explained the song’s meaning and background in an interview earlier this week. “It’s about getting to know somebody more than just on the surface, getting to know somebody deep down to their core,” he told The Boot. “It’s more than just taking the long way around their town, it’s through their imagination. It’s them telling you everything about where they came from. You want to know every single detail — where they wrecked their bike the first time, where their parents fell in love, the lot where the car they drove in high school is sitting. I think this song says don’t be afraid to have that conversation, don’t be afraid to get to know that person.”

Watch Brett’s appearance on The Tonight Show here: