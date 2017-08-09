University Of Georgia Professor Is Letting His Students Pick Their Grade

Where was this professor at when I was in college! A University Of Georgia Professor has a stress reduction policy on his syllabus, and his student’s pretty much get to pick their grade!

The University of Georgia has made Professor Richard Watson remove a “stress reduction policy” from two of his course syllabi after facing national backlash for the practice. As Campus Reform reported Monday, Watson had adopted a policy that would allow students who felt “unduly stressed by a grade for any assessable material or the overall course” to “email the instructor indicating what grade [they] think is appropriate, and it will be so changed” with “no explanation” required.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Statement from Terry College dean in response to concerns about Prof. Watson’s syllabus <a href=”https://t.co/osiKTFgw3C”>pic.twitter.com/osiKTFgw3C</a></p>— UGA (@universityofga) <a href=”https://twitter.com/universityofga/status/894964656007196672″>August 8, 2017</a></blockquote>

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js