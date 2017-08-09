Dustin Lynch Announces New Album ‘Current Mood,’ Headlining Tour Dates

August 9, 2017 5:17 PM
Photo: Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Dustin Lynch has announced a new album titled Current Mood.

Lynch’s third studio album is set to be released on September 9. He also announced a new run of headlining tour dates with Michael Ray, LANCO and Ryan Hurd. The tour kicks off on November 3 in Fayetteville, NC.

The “Small Town Boy,” singer shared his big news via a Facebook live video, which you can view below.

