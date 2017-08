Thomas Rhett is super geeked about being a dad… again. The country singer cleared off his schedule recently so he could go back home to his wife and be there for her as they prepare for the birth of their daughter.

On Instagram today, Thomas Rhett’s wife Lauren posted a photo (below) with the caption. “well we officially made it to our due date @gillianstewart90! Can’t wait for both of our girls to finally be here to meet everyone & for them to be besties”