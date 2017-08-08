Channing Tatum Will Perform In Magic Mike In Vegas

According to an interview with People Magazine, the main attraction himself Channing Tatum plans on making a few undisclosed cameo appearances.

While we might not know exactly when he’ll pop up, Tatum described the show to the magazine saying it, “can be the right kind of dirty. It can be dirty if you want it to be dirty, or it can be just like a good time fun where you don’t feel like you need a shower afterward.”

To make things even better, he was quoted as saying the purpose of the show is to, “actually worship the women that are coming to the show and do something for them instead of just being like, it’s all about the dudes up there.”