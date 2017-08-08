Billy Ray Cyrus And Rascal Flatts Are Headed To The Voice

August 8, 2017 11:43 AM
Photo: Sheryl Nields

Whiskey Riff –  The sensational competition show that is The Voice is almost back for Season 13 and this time around, we’re going to get a little more country.

Coaches Blake Shelton and Miley Cyrus just announced their advisers for this season and longtime country fans might be excited. Rascal Flatts is joining Team Blake while Billy Ray Cyrus is joining, wait for it… Team Miley.

Miley announced the exciting news via Instagram and fans in the comments are loving it. This father-daughter duo will be a force to be reckoned with.

