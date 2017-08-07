OOPS! Tyler and Hayley Hubbard Are Having a Baby Girl, Not a Boy

August 7, 2017 9:57 AM
Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

The Boot – As it turns out, Tyler and Hayley Hubbard’s first child will be a girl, not a boy. The Florida Georgia Line member shared the surprising news on Instagram on Friday (Aug. 4).

“God’s got jokes,” Hubbard writes, so clearly he and his wife are taking the news in stride. “Turns out the blood test was wrong, and we’re actually having a little girl.”

Hubbard and his wife have thought they were having a baby boy for about two months now. The couple held a gender reveal party in early June, shortly after revealing that they are expecting. Hubbard says this new news has him feeling “so many emotions” but also plenty of excitement.

