Announced: Randy Houser and Big & Rich Will Play Wayzata Beach Bash

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8TH

Randy Houser

Gates: 6:00 PM | All Ages

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9TH

Big & Rich With Cowboy Troy

Gates: 5:00 PM | All Ages

TICKETS ON-SALE FRIDAY, AUGUST 11TH AT 10 AM

*Limited VIP Tickets: $135.00 | G.A. Tickets: $40.00

-plus applicable fees-

*VIP Tickets include a viewing access closest to stage, dinner at

6smith Restaurant with access to patio and rooftop

Purchase Tickets Here: http://www.wayzatabeachbash.com/

A lifelong road warrior widely acclaimed for his powerful “cannon of a voice” (Green Bay

Press-Gazette), Randy Houser has logged thousands of miles – and played to millions of

fans and will bring his high-energy show to Wayzata on Friday, September 8th. With a long

and strong library of hit songs, wild shows, great videos and fun times, Wayzata Beach

Bash is joined by the fearless team of Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy on Saturday,

September 9th.