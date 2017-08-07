Announced: Randy Houser and Big & Rich Will Play Wayzata Beach Bash

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8TH
Randy Houser
Gates: 6:00 PM | All Ages
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9TH
Big & Rich With Cowboy Troy
Gates: 5:00 PM | All Ages
TICKETS ON-SALE FRIDAY, AUGUST 11TH AT 10 AM
*Limited VIP Tickets: $135.00 | G.A. Tickets: $40.00
-plus applicable fees-
*VIP Tickets include a viewing access closest to stage, dinner at
6smith Restaurant with access to patio and rooftop
Purchase Tickets Here: http://www.wayzatabeachbash.com/
A lifelong road warrior widely acclaimed for his powerful “cannon of a voice” (Green Bay
Press-Gazette), Randy Houser has logged thousands of miles – and played to millions of
fans and will bring his high-energy show to Wayzata on Friday, September 8th. With a long
and strong library of hit songs, wild shows, great videos and fun times, Wayzata Beach
Bash is joined by the fearless team of Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy on Saturday,
September 9th.