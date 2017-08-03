By Jon Wiederhorn

Once again, reports of Willie Nelson’s death have been greatly exaggerated. For the second time this year, Twitter was abuzz with rumors that the country legend had passed on.

In a statement to Radio.com, Nelson’s publicist this morning (August 3) confirmed that Nelson, 84, “Is still not dead again today. He is fine.”

Nelson’s recent health scares and show cancellations spawned initial rumors in March that he had died. The reports inspired Nelson to write the tongue-in-cheek song “Still Not Dead.”