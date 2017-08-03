WATCH: Skit Featuring Justin Moore Earns Emmy Nomination From ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Segment

August 3, 2017 10:33 AM
(Justin Moore / Courtesy Valor Music Co.)

Chart-topping, ACM award-winning artist Justin Moore’s performance in a “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” skit landed an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics category for “The Ballad of Claus Jorstad (Devil Stool).” The spoof was written by Jimmy Kimmel and Gary Greenberg.

“If you had told me I would be a part of earning an Emmy nod for singing a song about what I did, I would have thought you were crazy. Haha,” said Moore. “Nonetheless, it’s very cool to hear. I’m excited for Jimmy and his crew. Hopefully, we can bring it home. They told me this week that they would share it with me, so it would be pretty cool to add an Emmy to the mantle.”

The 2017 Emmy Awards will air live on CBS on Sept. 17 at 8PM ET. A complete list of 2017’s Emmy Awards nominees is available on Emmys.com.
 

