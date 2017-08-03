Kenny Chesney to Release Live Album ‘Live in No Shoes Nation’

By Abby Hassler

Kenny Chesney revolutionized the way country artists tour the country, with his dedicated fanbase following him to concert halls and stadiums across the nation throughout the past two decades.

Now, the country icon announced he will be releasing a live compilation album, Live in No Shoes Nation, later this fall. The record will arrive Oct. 27 and feature 29 performances from the last 10 years of Chesney’s tours.

Related: Kenny Chesney Asks College Kids to Create His Next Video

“When you’re on stage, in the rush of it all, it hits you so hard and so fast. You take it in, but you never really digest it,” Chesney said in a statement. “Once the noise in my head died down, I went in to relive some of those amazing nights I’d had with everyone in No Shoes Nation, and the more I listened, the more I wanted to hear. And the more I heard, the more I knew I needed to share these moments with all the citizens of what we call No Shoes Nation, so they could hear how freaking awesome they sound.”

Chesney waded through a decade’s worth of gigs, shows and festival appearances to curate the ideal tracklist for his enthusiastic fans, remarking that “so much as happened over the last 10 years.”

“The one thing that remained consistent, that’s been there no matter what, are the people of No Shoes Nation,” Chesney remarked. “They’ve always been why I do what I do, but listening to all these shows over the last several months, I realized they’re really the heartbeat to everything me and my road family do.”