Kelsea Ballerini Performs In $38 Target Boots, You Can Buy Them

August 2, 2017 7:29 AM
Filed Under: $38, Boots, Kelsea Ballerini, Target
(Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Some Country Stars wear clothes that are hundreds of dollars. But others take that time to show off their fun (and affordable) mall finds. Kelsea Ballerini performed this weekend in a pair of boots from Target.

kelsea ballerini boots Kelsea Ballerini Performs In $38 Target Boots, You Can Buy Them

Credit: Katie Kauss

Kelsea may have her pick of high-fashion designers for the red carpet, but on stage she keeps things simple. The country music star opened for Lady Antebellum over the weekend in West Palm Beach, Florida, wearing white cutoffs, a star-print denim jacket and floral-embroidered ankle booties from Target that check in at just $38. Even if you’re not in full-on fall shopping mode quite yet, we’d recommend picking a pair up now– every size is still available and as Ballerini proves, they make a great seasonal transition piece!

target boots Kelsea Ballerini Performs In $38 Target Boots, You Can Buy Them

Credit: Target.com

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From BUZ'N @ 102.9

Get The App
Vote Your Top Songs!

Listen Live