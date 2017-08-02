Kelsea Ballerini Performs In $38 Target Boots, You Can Buy Them

Some Country Stars wear clothes that are hundreds of dollars. But others take that time to show off their fun (and affordable) mall finds. Kelsea Ballerini performed this weekend in a pair of boots from Target.

Kelsea may have her pick of high-fashion designers for the red carpet, but on stage she keeps things simple. The country music star opened for Lady Antebellum over the weekend in West Palm Beach, Florida, wearing white cutoffs, a star-print denim jacket and floral-embroidered ankle booties from Target that check in at just $38. Even if you’re not in full-on fall shopping mode quite yet, we’d recommend picking a pair up now– every size is still available and as Ballerini proves, they make a great seasonal transition piece!