IMPACT: Brett Eldredge Releases Self-Titled Album

Brett Eldredge’s self-titled studio album arrives this Friday, August 4.

“It’s kind of crazy to see an album cover with just your name on it,” Eldredge said. “I think that shows what I want to say with this album. Maybe it takes a little bit of guts to put out a self-titled album – but if it’s 100% honestly you, then that should come across through the music. That’s my name and I hope my fans love me for me. Hopefully they feel the connection of these songs and they help them through their everyday lives. Because that’s why I make this music.”

“This album doesn’t sound like any of the others,” he continued. “I never want my fans to think I’m gonna do the same thing over and over – I want them to wonder what’s coming next.”

The album’s happy go lucky lead single “Something I’m Good At,” is the perfect example.

“It’s exciting to write and record a song that captures this side of me and this song is full of life and excitement,” Eldredge said of the track. “I hope everyone feels the way I do about it and I hope it puts a smile on your face when you hear it as you’re driving down the road or unloading the dishwasher or whatever you’re doing, I just hope it makes you happy.”

At the opposite end of the emotional spectrum is “Castaway,” which shows a touch of insecurity hiding behind Eldredge’s charismatic exterior.

“That’s the thing a lot of people don’t know about me,” the singer explains. “It’s 100 percent ‘me’ who’s out there in the world, but in a lot of ways I’m also a shy guy. It’s about the fact that I always try to run away and I run until I realize I’ve gone so far I’m stranded.”

“At this very moment, that’s exactly where I am with love,” he continued. “But I’m willing to tell that story because I feel like a lot of people are in that place.”

“I don’t know if I’ll ever write a book – it might just be sounds coming out of your speakers,” he concludes. “But I feel like my story began with Bring You Back and now we’ve reached this chapter. It’s the one that will grab you more than any other, while also giving you hints of where I’m going. There are a lot more pages left.”