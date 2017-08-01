Xcel Energy Center Hosts Back-To-School Book Drive Inspired By Tim McGraw And Faith Hill

To celebrate Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s back-to-back performances at Xcel Energy Center on Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26, the venue is hosting a Back-to-School Book Drive in honor of Tim and Faith’s commitment to literacy- a passion inspired by Faith’s father. Donations will be given to Saint Paul Public Schools for use in libraries and classrooms and as giveaways to students to supplement home reading materials.

The public will have the opportunity to donate new and gently used books beginning on Friday, Aug. 18 through Saturday, Aug. 26. Donations can be dropped off at the main entrance to Xcel Energy Center (Gate 1 off of Kellogg Blvd.). Xcel Energy Center staff will also be hosting their own internal donation drive beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

All donations will be set up backstage so the country superstars can see the impact they are making here locally in the community.

Donation guidelines and suggestions:

• Recent copyright (2010 or newer) nonfiction books suitable for children ages 4-12 on high interest topics like animals, cars, planets, space exploration and sports.

• Popular series children’s fiction titles such as Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Dork Diaries, Magic Tree House and Lightning Thief.

• Children’s perennial favorites such as Dr. Seuss, Mo Willems (Elephant and Piggie) and Doreen Cronin (Click Clack Moo) books.

• Recent copyright (2010 or newer) picture books that feature contemporary children of color.