WATCH: Trailer For Season One Of Carpool Karaoke Will Have Your Favorite Country Stars

There is a new trailer for the first season of Carpool Karaoke that was released. If you’ve never seen this series, where have you been? This series was initially exclusively on The Late Late Show’s YouTube page but after they went viral, they announced they were releasing a show exclusively on Apple Music. The trailer features many celebrities from all facets of the entertainment industry, not just music. The country music stars that I noticed in the trailer were Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Sheryl Crow and the whole Cyrus family!

The first season of Carpool Karaoke, will stream on Apple Music each week beginning on Aug. 8.