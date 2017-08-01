WATCH: Trailer For Season One Of Carpool Karaoke Will Have Your Favorite Country Stars

August 1, 2017 1:06 PM
Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

There is a new trailer for the first season of Carpool Karaoke that was released. If you’ve never seen this series, where have you been? This series was initially exclusively on The Late Late Show’s YouTube page but after they went viral, they announced they were releasing a show exclusively on Apple Music. The trailer features many celebrities from all facets of the entertainment industry, not just music. The country music stars that I noticed in the trailer were Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Sheryl Crow and the whole Cyrus family!

The first season of Carpool Karaoke, will stream on Apple Music each week beginning on Aug. 8.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From BUZ'N @ 102.9

Get The App
Vote Your Top Songs!

Listen Live