The Trail To Northwoods Music Festival

St. Croix Casino Danbury and Northwoods Music Festival 2017 are shelling out cash, prizes and more! You can find us out at the next few Lake my Day and Feelin’ Right Friday Night events giving away $250 Cash and $250 Turtle Bucks from our friends at St. Croix Casino Danbury. 4 lucky winners at each event on 8/2, 8/4 and 8/9 will get a chance to win! We’re also giving away 4 pair of free (2) day passes to Northwoods Music Festival at each event!

That’s not all. St. Croix Casino Danbury and Northwoods Festival are hooking you up with the St. Croix Casino Northwoods Festival Experience! 13 lucky listeners will win the SASQUATCH of a prize with free shuttle to St. Croix Casino Danbury from the cities, free two night stay at St. Croix Casino Danbury, Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12 with free 2 day passes to Northwoods Festival and free shuttle all weekend-long. Each winner will receive $50 Cash and $50 Turtle Bucks from St. Croix Casino with free breakfast and many more fun surprises along the way! Listen to Lucas during the most wanted countdown starting Wednesday, 8/2 to call in to win or attend any of the three ticket stops to qualify!!”

The Trail To Northwoods Starts Here:

Lake My Day – August 2 at Charlie’s On Prior

Feelin’ Right Friday Night – August 4 at Neighbor’s Saloon in Albertville

Lake my Day – August 9 at Charlies On Prior

If you can’t make it out, listen to Lucas to win tickets during the BUZ*N Most Wanted Wanted Countdown at 6pm (651) 989-1029

LINEUP:

Saturday

Tyler Farr

Casey Donahew

LANCO

Russell Dickerson

Sunday

Kip Moore

A Thousand Horses

Sawyer Brown

Maddie & Tae

Steve Moakler

Brandon Ray

Ryan Griffin