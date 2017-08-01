Sheryl Crow Proves She’s Still Alive with Hilarious Song

Sheryl Crow wants you to know she’s still alive.

It all started when a fan tweeted that Crow would be “rolling in her grave” when she heard about former duet partner Kid Rock’s Senate run. Crow responded by penning a hilarious song called “Dude I’m Still Alive.”

“I certainly was confused, when I saw your tweet today, how when I see the headline, I’ll be rolling in my grave,” the song begins. “If Kid Rock Runs for Senate, I wouldn’t be surprised, but not over my dead body, cause dude I’m still alive.”

No word yet if the song’s professional recording will surface.

Check out the goofy track, and full lyrics below.

In the studio today & I saw I'd be "rolling in my grave" - inspired me to write a song "Dude, I'm Still Alive!"… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) July 29, 2017