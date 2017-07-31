This App Will Eliminate Arguing What Movie You And Your Significant Other Should Watch

MovieGrade is an iOS app that solves a very important question for movie fans. What should I watch tonight? We serve up personalized movie recommendations both in theater and streaming, based on users taste (think Spotify for movies). Users can grade and share movies they have seen, seamlessly providing data to fuel our recommendation engine.

According to Bustle, the new feature Blend uses a social media algorithm to figure out what you and your friends like, or don’t like.

Once you and your friends are all set up in the system, you can select whoever you’re watching a movie with in that moment (whether it’s one person or a group of people) and the app will use its algorithm to suggest films that you and your selected users will most likely share an interest in.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>This Revolutionary App Recommends Movies To Your Friend Group Based On What You All Like <a href=”https://t.co/BRiJDmW3wf”>https://t.co/BRiJDmW3wf</a></p>— MovieGrade (@MovieGradeApp) <a href=”https://twitter.com/MovieGradeApp/status/890204236205752321″>July 26, 2017</a></blockquote>

