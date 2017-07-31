Announced: Jon Pardi, Midland, And Runaway June At The Myth

CMT on Tour: Jon Pardi, Midland, and Runaway June

November 10, 2017

Myth Live

Tickets On Sale: Aug 4th 10am

Pre-sale: Aug 3rd 10am Promo Code: Heartbreak

CMT – Since its 2002 inception, the CMT on Tour has transitioned many rising artists into superstar acts. The program’s previous headliners include Brett Eldredge, Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, Trace Adkins, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts, Sugarland, Keith Urban, Jake Owen, Kip Moore, and now JON PARDI!

This marks the third headlining tour for Pardi, who is quickly becoming a household name for music lovers with his distinct brand of classic country. Pardi is the reigning ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year, and he is nominated in the Breakthrough and the coveted Video of the Year categories at the upcoming 2017 CMT Music Awards.