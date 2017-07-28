Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Past Relationship With Blake Shelton

People – There was one thing Miranda Lambert did not want after splitting with husband of four years Blake Shelton: a stereotypical breakup album. Miranda recalls heading into the studio to write “Vice” with songwriter Shane McAnally the day that news of her divorce took over the internet in July 2015.

“I walked in with guns blazing,” Lambert, 33, said. “I just knew one thing: I didn’t want a breakup record. I was like, ‘Let’s feel it all.’ I was ready to have the days where I can’t even stand up and the days where I’m celebrating.”

They wrote the tune in about five minutes. Miranda said,“If you want to hear my side of the story or my opinion of what happened, it’s all on there. There’s no mystery anymore — take from it what you will.”

Off stage, the singer is just the average girl-next-door. Her laid-back lifestyle includes hanging out with boyfriend Anderson East and hanging out on the 400-acre property she recently bought about an hour outside of Nashville.

“I go to my farm, and I don’t wear makeup for a week or wash my hair,” she revealed. “I put it in a bandanna and wear cutoffs and play with my dogs.”Lambert also touched on why she chooses not to get political in her music, which she called “an escape from your own reality.”

“I don’t want to go to a show and hear somebody preach about their opinions,” she said. “It’s so divided [in politics], you can’t win anyway — and what are you winning? For someone to agree with you, and now you’ve spoken your piece and pissed off many other people, just for one person to go, ‘She’s right’? It doesn’t do any good.”

Lambert adds, “I’m a country singer. We talk about tears in our beers.”