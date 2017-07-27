Miranda Lambert is Not Going to Get Political

Miranda Lambert won’t be releasing a political song anytime soon.

Related: Miranda Lambert on Anderson East: ‘He Owns My Heart’

“I am a 100 percent believer in not ever using the platform that I’ve built for anything other than music, because music to me is an escape from your own reality,” the singer told Billboard. “I don’t want to go to a show and hear somebody preach about their opinions.”

“It’s so divided [in politics], you can’t win anyway — and what are you winning? For someone to agree with you, and now you’ve spoken your piece and pissed off many other people, just for one person to go, ‘She’s right?’ It doesn’t do any good.”