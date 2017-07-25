Whoops! Scotty McCreery Brought A Loaded Gun Through Airport Security

Whiskey Riff – First off, let’s start by saying this truly seems like an honest mistake on Scotty’s part.

It’s easy to pack stuff into your bag by mistake when heading to the airport, which is exactly what happened to Scotty McCreery as he attempted to go through airport security with a loaded 9mm.

e was stopped by police at Raleigh-Durham International Airport at 6PM on July 13th after a TSA scan of his backpack revealed a loaded handgun. What they found was five 9 mm rounds in the magazine of the Smith & Wesson and two boxes of ammo containing 63 bullets in the backpack. McCreery told police he was at a firing range before heading to the airport and simply forgot to remove the weapon from his backpack.

Speaking to Billboard, he said “I have been a concealed carry permit holder for a while now after being robbed at gunpoint in 2014, and I take gun safety very seriously.” “While in between tour dates last week, I went to go target shooting with a friend a few days before an early flight out of my hometown Raleigh-Durham airport. Unfortunately, I did not realize that I left my pistol in my backpack until the TSA found it during the security X-ray screening and rightfully confiscated it. I had my concealed carry permit on me so once they had checked everything out, they then released me to catch the next available flight. Great to know our airport security force is on the job. I have learned a lesson that I won’t forget.”

He was cited for a misdemeanor violation due to the mistake of attempting to go through security. Well, good to know TSA is catching stuff.