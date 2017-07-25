WHOA! Carrie Underwood Models Her Swimwear Line

Here’s your periodic reminder that Carrie Underwood looks amazing.

In a photo posted on Instagram recently, the 34-year-old Grammy-winning country star and mother of one showcases her rock-hard abs in a tangerine halter bikini while standing on the shore of a lake.

The post states:

Sunshine = ✔️ Lake = ✔️ @caliabycarrie swimsuit = ✔️ Happiness and love for time with family and friends = ✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️ Summertime is all about love…love for people, love for the outdoors and love for living in the moment! Get out there and relax! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ PS: #NoFilter,