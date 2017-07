People – Shake it for her, Luke Bryan!

He let one lucky fan on Friday break his very specific rule of no butt-grabbing before his concert at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Frances Stanaway of Chesterfield, an 88-year-old terminally ill fan, had the night of her life when she was granted a special meet and greet with Bryan, who worked with Stanaway’s Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care to make the special gathering possible.