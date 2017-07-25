Florida Georgia Line And Backstreet Boys Will Reunite For CMT Crossroads

July 25, 2017 11:02 AM
CMT Crossroads is an amazing platform.

Some of the coolest country collaborations you’ll ever hear will come from CMT Crossroads, but this latest announcement might be a little more familiar. That’s right, The FGL and the BSB are back!

According to CMTFlorida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys will perform their biggest hits together on an all-new CMT Crossroads, premiering Aug. 30 at 10 p.m. ET.

The hour-long special will feature new collaborative arrangements of the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way,” “As Long As You Want Me,” Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise,” “H.O.L.Y.,” their No. 1 collaboration “God, Your Mama, and Me” and more.

