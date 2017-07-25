Florida Georgia Line And Backstreet Boys Will Reunite For CMT Crossroads

CMT Crossroads is an amazing platform.

Some of the coolest country collaborations you’ll ever hear will come from CMT Crossroads, but this latest announcement might be a little more familiar. That’s right, The FGL and the BSB are back!

According to CMT, Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys will perform their biggest hits together on an all-new CMT Crossroads, premiering Aug. 30 at 10 p.m. ET.

The hour-long special will feature new collaborative arrangements of the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way,” “As Long As You Want Me,” Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise,” “H.O.L.Y.,” their No. 1 collaboration “God, Your Mama, and Me” and more.