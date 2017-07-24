Jerrod Niemann Gets Happy Birthday Serenade from Marilyn Monore

Jerrod Niemann celebrated his birthday with a gig in Nashville on Friday night (7/21), and little did he know but he was in for a big surprise.

Related: Jerrod Niemann Releases ‘Blue Bandana,’ His Ode to Music Festival-Goers

While the crowd sang “Happy Birthday,” Niemann was presented with a giant cake that contained a special guest: his wife Morgan, decked out as Marilyn Monroe.

“I’m never really at a loss for words. If you know me, I’m at a loss for words,” shared the nearly-speechless Niemann. “I must say honey, I gotta admit, I’m gonna cheat on you tonight with a blonde…This lady right here is not only the woman of my dreams, but the woman of my reality, thank God.”

Check out the cute video below.