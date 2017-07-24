Everything You Need To Know For Florida Georgia Line On Saturday!

BUZ*N @ 102.9 Pre-Parties!

Noon-9pm

Location: Kieran’s Irish Pub; 85 N 6th St, Minneapolis, MN 55403

-Win Last Chance Tickets

-Win Meet & Greets for Florida Georgia Line, Backstreet Boys, and Chris Lane

3pm-7pm

Location: Brothers Bar & Grill; 430 1st Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Also we will have pit pass upgrades! Tweet us your seats using #BUZNFGL and we could upgrade you!

STAGE TIMES FOR THE SMOOTH TOUR:

Doors Open – 4:00pm

Chris Lane – 6:00pm

Nelly – 6:45pm

Backstreet Boys – 7:45pm

Florida Georgia Line – 9:00pm

Target Field Info:

-Guests may not leave Target Field and re-enter once they have entered the facility. Target Field is a smoke-free facility. Smoking is no longer allowed

anywhere within Target Field or its appurtenant areas. This includes the ballpark itself, Target Plaza, the Promenade behind the ballpark and the 5th and 7th Street sidewalks adjacent to Target Field. Electronic cigarettes are also prohibited at Target Field. There is no re-entry at Target Field.

-Bags/Backpacks/Coolers: Soft-sided containers and bags 16″ by 16″ by 8″ or smaller are permitted into Target Field. The Minnesota Twins reserve the right to inspect and remove any package or container or their contents. Coolers and bags of any size with hard sides are not allowed in the ballpark. In case of rain Umbrellas are allowed as well as poncho’s.

-Prohibited Items: For the general safety of all guests the following items are not allowed into Target Field: ball retrievers, balloons, bats, beach balls, boom boxes, brooms, fireworks, flasks, Frisbees, hard sided coolers, laser pointers, lawn chairs, noise-making devices, weapons, wooden sticks, or rods. Small whiskbrooms and small souvenir bats are permitted Guests will have the option of either surrendering the item at the gate, or leaving and then returning without the prohibited item prior to entering the ballpark. Surrendered items will not be returned to guests.

– Parking: There are two vertical circulation ramps in Target Field which can be used to travel from level to level or to exit the ballpark. The north ramp is located between Gates 3 and 6, and the south ramp is located near Gate 29. There are also 12 elevators and 2 escalators in Target Field (refer to “Elevators” and “Escalators” sections for more information).