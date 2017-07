Tennesseean – Life is in the details for Thomas Rhett these days and his penchant for celebrating them is the heart of his new single “Unforgettable.”

Available July 28, “Unforgettable” is the second single from Thomas Rhett’s highly anticipated third album that is expected in stores this fall. The pop-flavored up-tempo love song, which was written by Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley and Shane McAnally, is the follow-up to the singer’s recent No. 1 “Craving You” with Maren Morris.