Police Had to Remind Festival Goers To Keep Their Clothes

July 20, 2017 10:33 AM

This should go without saying but please keep your clothes on at country music festivals.

Saskatchewan police had to give fans at Craven Country Thunder that little reminder this weekend.

During the festival, police announced a report of public nudity.

They understand attendees are letting loose and having fun but noted that they should remember to stay fully clothed.

“With regards to the public nudity, we definitely support people having fun out here on site,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Craig Cleary said.

“We do realize, sometimes, that people feel inspired. However, if you feel inspired to dance like nobody’s watching, we just ask that you do it while wearing clothing.”

So remember…. if you feel inspired, don’t take your clothes off.

Hopefully, we don’t have this problem at Country Jam this weekend!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From BUZ'N @ 102.9

Get The App
Vote Your Top Songs!

Listen Live