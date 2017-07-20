Mac And Cheese Pizza Rolls Are A Thing, And Drunk Food Just Became That Much Better!

July 20, 2017 10:42 AM

Thrillest – Wether Totinos Pizza Rolls remind you of your childhood or a drunken night, they have never failed us. But just you wait, the newest version was just announced and brace yourself…Mac and Cheese with BACON. The Macaroni and Cheese with Bacon offering is the brand’s first new pizza roll flavor since 2016 when it launched a limited-edition Cheeseburger version.

The Mac and Cheese with Bacon rolls started shipping this week, and will be available everywhere by October, so even though patience is a virtue, HURRY UP!

Who else is way too excited about this?

credit: Thrillest

