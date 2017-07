Win Florida Georgia Line Tickets at 12:10, 4:10, and 5:10! You’ll get a copy of Chris Lane’s album “Girl Problems.” Also, you’re in the running to Go-Kart with Chris Lane!

One lucky winner and their guest will be able to say their heart is pumping faster because they’re going to tear it up Go-Karting with Chris Lane at SMAAASH in Mall of America, and then head to the FGL show at Target Field featuring Chris Lane!