Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani recently had some fun on boat.

Gwen posted a cute photo of Blake and one of her sons doing jumping off the vessel into the water below.

“They’re just into him… Who isn’t?” Stefani told Extra regarding her sons’ relationship with Shelton. “We always have fun together, it’s a blast.”

We dig Blake’s patriotic bathing suit. Check out the posts below.

sooo cool 🌊🌇😍💙 #blakeshelton #gwenstefani #funday ( : itsgwenstefani / snapchat ) A post shared by ems (@gwen.vogue) on Jul 17, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT