Watch Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert Sing ‘Fire Away’

By Abby Hassler

Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert joined forces on stage in Buffalo, New York, to perform “Fire Away,” from Stapleton’s 2015 hit album Traveller.

Related: Miranda Lambert Joins Jimmy Buffett on Live ‘Margaritaville’

Lambert came out onto the stage Sunday night (July 16) to trade vocals with Stapleton and his wife Morgane, according to Rolling Stone. The publication also notes it’s likely Miranda was visiting her boyfriend and tour opener Anderson East.

Watch fan footage of the performance below.