PICTURES: Thomas Rhett and His Wife Lauren’s Maternity Photo Shoot

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins. Country music sweethearts. And, they are expecting another little girl and they asked me to photograph their maternity session. Guys, I’m so humbled. So here we go, I interrupt my regular wedding posts to bring you something different and amazing. Right next to shooting weddings, maternity sessions are high on my list of favorites. And this one, well, it’s a little special.

When Lauren texted me a few weeks ago to schedule her maternity session, I just might have squealed a little. I first met Lauren and Thomas Rhett when I photographed Lauren’s sister Macy’s wedding last October and since then I have loved following their story and was especially partial to their recent adoption of Miss Willa Gray. I was so excited to meet her and y’all, she is precious! In fact, her and Matt became fast friends and they ended the night digging in the rocks. 🙂

If you haven’t heard, we have had so much rain in Nashville lately and we had to reschedule this session 3 times! I was worried the baby was going to join us before we had the chance to do maternity pictures, but so thankful that when I met up with them last week, it was a beautiful and dry Nashville afternoon and baby was still in Lauren’s belly!

I’m so thankful for this opportunity to photograph their sweet family. They are truly the real deal and their souls just shine. Of course Thomas Rhett is crazy talented but what stands out to me the most is what’s on the inside and you know what, it shows on the outside too. Lauren is truly one of the kindest, sweetest people you will ever meet. Her beauty is so much deeper than the outside and these two deserve all that life has given them. What a blessed little baby this little one is and I can’t wait to meet her.