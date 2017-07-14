Lindsay Ell to Release Revealing Debut Album ‘The Project’

By Abby Hassler

Lindsay Ell will release her debut studio album, The Project, August 11. The 12-track record was produced by Kristian Bush and follows Ell’s previously released EP, Worth the Wait.

Related: Lindsay Ell Releases ‘Waiting on You’ Video

“This new music is the best I’ve ever done,” Ell said in a statement. “I called the album The Project because that’s exactly what this whole process was. I’ve discovered who I am, what I want to say and how I want to say it. I’m so excited to finally have an album that is me, and I can’t wait for fans to hear it.”

Fans can pre-order the upcoming album starting today.

Check out The Project tracklisting below.

1. Waiting On You (Lindsay Ell, Adam Hambrick, Andrew DeRoberts)

2. Champagne (Lindsay Ell, Walker Hayes, Fred Wilhelm)

3. Castle (Lindsay Ell, Abbey Cone, Josh Kerr)

4. Good (Lindsay Ell, Adam Hambrick, Andrew DeRoberts)

5. Wildfire (Lindsay Ell, Kristian Bush)

6. Mint (Lindsay Ell, Justin Ebach)

7. White Noise (Kelsea Ballerini, Josh Kear, Ross Copperman)

8. Criminal (Lindsay Ell, Chris Stevens, Fred Wilhelm)

9. Just Another Girl (Lindsay Ell, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

10. Space (Caitlyn Smith, Heather Morgan, Maggie Chapman)

11. Always Kiss The Girl (Bobby Hamrick, Jarrad Kritzstein, Carly Pearce)

12. Worth The Wait (Lindsay Ell, Travis Meadows)