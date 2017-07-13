Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus to Produce New Movie ‘All Shook Up’

By Abby Hassler

Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus will assist in producing an upcoming adventure movie, All Shook Up. The bassist will work alongside fellow producer Travis Cloyd, writer Gregg Russell and executive producer Guy Griffithe.

The movie will follow two young boys as they seek out a bomb buried in the marsh, off the coast of Georgia. This storyline is based on real-life events that took place in 1958, during the Russian Cold War, according to Taste of Country.

“I love the movie making business,” DeMarcus explained. “I always enjoy the process, and I learn more and more every time I do a new project, it’s another fun, creative outlet. This story pulled me in immediately: the timing was right, and things fell into place quickly. I am honored to be a part of this very special project!”

No additional film details are currently available.