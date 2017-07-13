Garth Brooks Adds Sioux Falls, SD To His World Tour

The Boot– Garth Brooks has announced a new World Tour stop: Sioux Falls, S.D. The country star and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, will perform in the city in mid-September.

For the first time in 20 years, Brooks will stop in Sioux Falls on Sept. 16; the concert is scheduled for 7:30PM at the city’s Denny Sanford Premier Center. Brooks’ Sioux Falls show will be his final World Tour performance in the South Dakota and Minnesota areas.

Tickets for Brooks’ Sioux Falls World Tour stop will go on sale on July 21 at 10AM CT; a limit of eight tickets per purchase will be in effect. Tickets will cost $61.22, plus a $5.51 tax, a $2 facility fee and a $6.25 service charge, for a total of $74.98, and they will be available through Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 1-866-448-7849 or 1-800-745-3000.