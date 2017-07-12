The Richest Country Artists Of 2017

Forbes just released a list of the World’s Highest-Paid Country Musicians for 2017 and in case you were wondering, everyone is still freakin’ rich.

Of course, Garth’s monster tour has him leading the pack, well ahead of a second place Kenny Chesney, but Luke Bryan ain’t too far behind in 3rd. Props to Dolly Parton for still crushing it in 4th, but more importantly, if anyone on this list would like to buy the most entertaining website in country music for some of your millions, have your people call my Dad.

For real though, here’s how it shakes down:

1. Garth Brooks, $60 million

2. Kenny Chesney, $42.5 million

3. Luke Bryan, $42 million

4. Dolly Parton, $37 million

5. (tie) Toby Keith, $34.5 million, Florida Georgia Line, $34.5 million

7. Jason Aldean, $32.5 million

8. Blake Shelton, $31.5 million

9. Keith Urban, $30 million

10. (tie) Zac Brown Band, $25 million, Eric Church, $25 million