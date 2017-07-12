Some Guy Checked His Can Of Beer After The Airline Wouldn’t Let Him Fly With it

According to News AU an Australian man has taken the advice ‘only pack the essentials’ to a new level after checking in his luggage at Melbourne airport on Saturday, which consisted of a single can of beer.

The passenger was travelling to Perth on Qantas flight QF777 and was determined that his Emu Export lager would be coming with him.

The single can was transported with the rest of the luggage bound for Perth.

The beer was tagged and sent off to be loaded onto the plane with the rest of the baggage, which the Melbourne ground staff happily did — but not until they had snapped a few pictures of the unusual check-in item.

Dean, the man behind this ingenious idea, was thrilled to see his lone tinny arrive on the conveyor belt at baggage claim and told the Daily Mail he was unsure if his luggage would make it.

“My mate works at the airport and we hatched the plan as a laugh — I half didn’t expect it to come out the other end,” he said.

“But when it did it was sent out well in front of all the other luggage, so the baggage handlers obviously appreciated it.”

He was prepared to file a lost luggage report if his precious cargo didn’t turn up, but there was no need as it arrived in pristine condition.