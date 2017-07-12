Lady A Will Be On The Big Screen For One Night Only

July 12, 2017 11:15 AM
Filed Under: Lady A, Movie

The Boot – For one night only, Lady Antebellum will be on the silver screen for a feature film-length concert experience July 25 at 7:30PM local time. Fathom Events and Artists Den are presenting a special screening of Artists Den Presents Lady Antebellum, an intimate concert and behind-the-scenes event. It’s an 80-minute film that will feature a 14-song set, recorded at the United Palace in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood. The film will also include behind-the-scenes footage and interviews recorded specifically for this production.

To see what theater near you is playing this click HERE

 

