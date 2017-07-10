You Need To Try These 8 Things NOW!

1. Say “rise up lights” out loud. – You’ll sound like an Australian saying “Razor Blades.” And say “Space Ghetto” in a british accent sounds like “Spice Girl” in a Scottish accent!

2. Say Batteries – Saying batteries really fast and it sounds like you’re saying Paris in a French accent.



3. Try This Sorcery – 1) While sitting in from of your computer, lift your right foot and make clockwise circles. 2) Now, while doing that, draw the number 6 in the air with your right hand. Your foot will change direction. And there’s nothing you can do about it!

4. You can’t hum while holding your nose! Need something to hum? The Alphabet and Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star are the SAME SONG!

5. Your ear sounds like Pac-Man – Put your finger in your and scratch!

6. Say Emma Stone – Say Emma Stone out loud and it sounds like an Italian man telling you he’s high.



7. February 2015 is the perfect month – Go ahead, look it up!

8. Barrell Roll – Go to Google. Type in: do a barrell roll and press Enter