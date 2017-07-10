These 12 Country Music Hunks Would Make A Great Calendar

Mark Wystrach of Midland (January) – He used to be an actor and a model, starting the year off right!

Brett Young (February) – He’s a mix between Paul Walker and Matthew McConaughey.

Dierks Bentley (March) – So easy to love for so many reasons.

Kip Moore (April) – Scruffy and a gritty voice, and he rides a motorcycle.

Sam Hunt (May) – Every woman likes a man that’s tall dark and handsome!

Jake Owen (June) – Loves to chill, and if anyone knows about beachin’ it’s him!



Luke Bryan (July) – This is a no brainer, he wears tight pants and knows how to shake it!

Michael Ray (August) – Tattoos, Golden Girls, and he just got a new puppy!

Tim Mcgraw (September) – Like a fine wine, Tim McGraw just gets better with age. Plus he’s a football kinda guy

Canaan Smith (October) – A little rough around the edges, but you wouldn’t have it any other way!

Dustin Lynch (November) – What’s not to love about a small town boy?

Brett Eldredge (December) – the kind of guy you can laugh with and bring home to mom, and he has his own Christmas Album.