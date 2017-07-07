Does Jana Kramer Have Better Legs Than Carrie Underwood?

We all know Carrie Underwood is totally GOALS with her super fit arms and legs, but is Jana Kramer the new Country Queen? Her body looks better than ever! Jana’s trainer is Erin Oprea, a USANA Fitness Ambassador. Erin told HollywoodLife.com: “Jana’s worked hard for these gorgeous, strong legs. Here is a glimpse into how I helped her sculpt them into what they are today with a training method called Tabata.”

Here’s the workout to get legs like Carrie or Jana:

After a quick warmup session of walking or jogging, get down to business with a free Tabata app on your phone,” explains the USANA Health Sciences fitness ambassador. “For each 4-minute round, do the first move for 20 seconds, rest for 10, then do the second for 20. Go back and forth until all eight rounds are done.”

TABATA 1

Sumo Squat With Air Tap – Lower into a sumo squat, then jump up and quickly tap your feet together before landing back in a sumo squat.

Squats – Place your feet shoulder-width apart and squat low until thighs are parallel to the ground. Keep your weight in your heels and your chest up.

TABATA 2

Jumping Lunges – Start in a lunge position, right leg in front, bent at a 90-degree angle and your left knee straight down and hovering just above the floor. Drive through your right heel and jump, switching foot placement in the air. Land softly with your left leg in front.

Plank on Elbows Start in a plank position on your forearms, placed shoulder-width apart. Engage your abs and squeeze your butt and quads, making sure your butt doesn’t elevate or dip toward the floor. Hold.

TABATA 3

Elbow Plank – With Hip Dip Get into plank position on your forearms. Rotate your hips, dipping them to the left side, then back to center. Then dip them to the right and back to center, making sure to keep the rest of your body still.

Skater Hops – Launch yourself side to side like a skater on ice, getting low into a one-leg squat each time.

TABATA 4

Jumping Squats – Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, chest up and weight on your heels. Squat until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Jump into the air, land softly and spring back up immediately.

Push-Ups – Get into plank position, with your hands placed slightly wider than your shoulders. Lower your body toward the floor until your elbows are at 90 degrees. Push back to start, making sure to keep core engaged.

Erin also works with Carrie and her amazing muscles, so you should definitely listen to her tips!