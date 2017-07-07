Beer, Burger, And Bacon Festival

Infield beer, burger & bacon event. Featuring live music from BoDeans. Separate admission fee. Presented by CBS Radio, Michelob Golden Light, and Warners’ Stellian

Canterbury Park’s Beer Festival just got bigger with the addition of Burgers, Bacon and Live Music. Located in the racetrack infield during live racing, the new festival will be an experience unlike any other in the Twin Cities.

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

WHEN: Aug. 5 2:30-6:30

Infield Access – $20: Includes live racing admission and festival area access for music and opportunity to purchase Burger and Bacon tickets. Beer/Liquor for sale.



Beerfest Access – $45: Includes racing/infield access plus beer samples from over 50 breweries and 200 unique beers. Burger & Bacon samples available for purchase.



VIP Ticket – $75: Includes Racing, Infield & Beerfest access PLUS a 30 minute head start on sampling beer, burgers and bacon, private wagering machines & bathrooms, complimentary full-size beers and VIP seating area for music area and more. Burger & Bacon samples available for purchase.

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS