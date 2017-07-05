This Weather App Hilariously Describes The Weather Outside

July 5, 2017 4:56 PM
Filed Under: What the forecast

Finally, there is an accurate weather app that will explain, in real terms, how nasty it is outside. You’ll never again wonder if you should just go back to bed (which, of course, you should). Sometimes, it is better to know what it’s really like outside. You can change the profanity level on it to get some good descriptions.

To Download On iTunes Click HERE
To Download On Android Click HERE

Check out the screenshots below with profanity settings set to SOME:
billy goat This Weather App Hilariously Describes The Weather Outside
sriracha This Weather App Hilariously Describes The Weather Outside
pee This Weather App Hilariously Describes The Weather Outside
frak This Weather App Hilariously Describes The Weather Outside

These are the weather descriptions when you set profanity to ON:
pig This Weather App Hilariously Describes The Weather Outside
flesh This Weather App Hilariously Describes The Weather Outside
cat This Weather App Hilariously Describes The Weather Outside
up yours This Weather App Hilariously Describes The Weather Outside

