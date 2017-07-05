Watch Joey + Rory’s Daughter Indiana Enjoy Her New Boots

By Abby Hassler

If you needed something to brighten up your day, look no further than this adorable video of country singer Rory Feek’s daughter Indiana trying on (and loving) a new pair of cowboy boots.

Related: Rory Feek Hasn’t Written New Music Since Wife Joey Passed

This isn’t your average pair of boots, as the helpful staff at Prestons Western Wear managed to find a special pair that was able to fit over the 3-year-old’s leg braces (she suffers from Down syndrome). In the video, Indiana happily prances around in her purple dress, cowboy hat and new brown boots.

Captioning the sweet post, Feek wrote, “…the nice folks at Prestons Western Wear found some cowboy boots that can fit over Indy’s little braces. Somebody is smiling up in heaven.”

Feek was part of the husband-wife country duo, Joey + Rory. He lost his wife Joey to cancer last year.

Watch the adorable video below.