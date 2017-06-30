Brett Eldredge Debuts ‘Castaway’ Video at The Ryman

By Abby Hassler

Brett Eldredge debuted a moving music video today (June 30) for his latest track, “Castaway.” The video features shots of the country star singing in the empty Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Related: Listen to Brett Eldredge’s New Single ‘Love Someone’

Sharing the video on social media, the country music singer called the track “the most honest song” he has ever written. In the song, Eldredge sings, “Please don’t say a castaway/ Is what I was born to do/ I guess I’ll always be lost without you.”

Check out “Castaway” below.